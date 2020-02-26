Sonam Kapoor shows us two different ways to wear a blazer jacket in style; Yay or Nay?

From styling print on print to opting for an unusual colour for a pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor makes a statement yet again. Check it out

The Kapoor offspring, Ahuja has always been the one to make a fashion statement and there’s absolutely no denying that! The diva who is known to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion has always managed to experiment when it comes to fashion. Fro airport lobbies to the red carpet and promotional events, the diva has also made sure to look her best wherever she goes.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the 34-year-old actress made not one but two stunning statements. The diva took to Instagram to share two recent looks where she is seen rocking not one but two different blazer jackets.

Firstly, the diva chose a white jacket that bore a matching sash like detail. It was styled with a printed white shirt underneath while a red printed skirt added colour to the look. Strappy tie-up platform sandals added height to the look. Adding to the look, the diva accessorised it with a studded brooch on the jacket and a pair of dangle earrings. For her glam, the diva kept it simple with a soft smokey eye and a neutral lip. Lastly, few strands of hair ware pulled back in soft waves. We thought that the clothing pieces were amazing and different but pairing them all together just did not seem to work.

Next, the diva chose for the classic pantsuit but considering it is Sonam, she switched things up and chose for a gold number by Maxmara. She styled the gold number with a matching shirt underneath while the pants were cropped right above her ankles. A diamond choker then accessorised her look alongside a pair of diamond studs. A top knot and neutral makeup completed her look while a pair of cat-eye sunglasses covered most of her face.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

