Sonam Kapoor takes her sneaker game to a new level with the EXPENSIVE new ‘IT’ shoe that’ll leave you gasping

Sonam Kapoor twins with brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor in the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker. Check it out

Over the last few years, expensive luxurious accessories have become immensely popular. Especially when it comes to Bollywood celebrities they are making sure to invest their money in some of the most trendy luxurious brands. From donning expensive Louis Vuitton handbags at the airport to making the most of their Gucci sliders to even showing off their Birkins, in the last few months, we’ve hardly seen celebrities without their expensive purchases.

Adding on this list is the new sneaker trend that has taken the world by a storm. From Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Jenner to now, Bollywood ones everyone is turning into a sneakerhead and collecting some of the rarest and expensive kicks out there. A new person on this list is who has taken over the sneaker bug from his husband Anand Ahuja and brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actress who has been very vocal about her newfound love for sneakers just took things to a whole new level.

Mrs Ahuja shared a picture on her social media feed to show off her new expensive buy alongside brother, Harshvardhan. The sibling duo matched each other in the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker. The new Dior Jordans can be easily named as the new ‘IT’ sneaker and as far as our sources say, it’s pretty difficult to get your hands on the limited-edition kicks. Sonam surely knows how big of an investment they are and the siblings happily flaunted their new buys.

For the unversed, the Air Dior Jordans now are worth anything around USD 15,000 to USD 40,000 (INR 11 lakhs to INR 30 lakhs approx.) depending on the availability and to be honest, even if you wish to invest your money in sneakers, you’ll probably have to register yourself to be able to buy it from the store.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

