Sonam Kapoor takes us back to the old times in a Manish Malhotra saree and vintage glam; Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor opts for a white Manish Malhotra saree and styles it with a vintage glam. Check it out

The Kapoor offspring, has always been on top of her game when it comes to everything - fashion and beauty. From her usual OTT avatars to some of the most stunning desi ensembles, the actress has definitely raised the bar high. Now, the diva is making sure to experiment with her every look and this time around, it has proved to be no different.

Yesterday, Mrs Ahuja went down the desi route and opted for a simple white saree by Manish Malhotra. Adding to it, the saree was embellished with a silver border all along the hem. She draped it in a classic manner around a matching blouse. The blouse was another statement in itself with puffy sleeves that took us back to the olden times. Adding to the whole retro vibe, she styled the saree with a pair of emerald and diamond earrings which were accompanied by a matching necklace and pendant.

Not just that, she also made sure her hair and makeup gave us a retro vibe. She kept her base simple and topped it off with a dramatic winged eyeliner with a pearl embellishment at the end. Brushed in eyebrows and a neutral lip completed her look. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress then pulled her hair back in a centre-parted, low braided bun that added more to the vintage vibe.

While we always appreciate the fact that the diva experiments with her look. This one did not seem to strike the chord. There were too many elements that fit the theme but fought for attention. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

