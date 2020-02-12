Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate desi girl in a gold lehenga by Itrh; Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate golden girl in a gold lehenga by Itrh. Check it out

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress, has been one of the most stunning divas of her time and there’s no denying that. While she has clearly been slaying at her work front, it is her fashion sense that has taken the world by storm. From exquisite gowns to stunning sarees, Sonam has always been sure to get something new to the table.

This time around, it proved to be no different as the actress’s sister/stylist took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the diva. In the frame, the actress is seen going down the desi route in a gorgeous gold lehenga by Itrh. The fabric of the lehenga was enough to steal the show as it bore minimal embroideries or surface ornamentations. She styled the flared skirt with a deep-v plunging neck blouse while a dupatta was gracefully draped over her shoulders. She let her outfit do all the talking and pulled her hair back in a sleep topknot.

Adding to the look was her glam that managed to stand out amidst the bright lehenga. She chose to go a bit OTT and let her eyes do the talking with gold eyeshadow and soft smokey eyes. Flawless base, contoured cheekbones and a neutral lip completed her look.

Lastly, the diva accessorised the look with diamond and pearl choker and earrings.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More