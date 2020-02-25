Sonam Kapoor is a vision in Etro, Erdem and Ekaya Banaras and we are in awe of her: Yay or Nay?

The fashionista Sonam Kapoor bowled us over with two looks yesterday. The star was a vision in Etro and Ekaya Banaras but her Erdem outfit looked juxtaposed. Take a look!

has never been the coy one who shies away from big, expensive labels and she definitely isn’t afraid to test the waters when it comes to her sartorial choices. From wearing ultra feminine silhouettes to draping a ripped denim saree, Sonam has had quite a ride on the roller coaster called fashion. From red carpet events to promotional looks, she has championed it all. Beyond her acting skills, the diva has captured the hearts of many with her style game. Yesterday, The Zoya Factor star bowled us over with two stunning looks and we are in awe of her.

As she stepped out yesterday, Sonam Kapoor was all decked up in a creamish white gown by Etro. The off shoulder gown was ornamented with wild florals all over it. The dress featured a snug fit up till her waist and later culminated in a slight flare. She layered her floral piece with a yellow and deep blue Banarasi silk jacket by Ekaya Banaras. The short sleeved jacket featured golden butti all over it. She completed her look with brocade juttis by Shutiq. The diva adorned her look with a statement pearl and gemstone necklace, earrings and bangles by Bulgari. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup and pulled her hair back in a low bun.

For her second look, Sonam Kapoor slipped on a white and red slightly flared skirt by Erdem and paired it with a monochromatic printed shirt by the same brand. She layered her printed outfit with a creamish white embellished jacket by Erdem. The jacket featured pearl embellishments on the sleeves, peak lapel detailing and a cascading front panel. Sonam also wore a diamond and pearl encrusted brooch on her lapel. She completed her look with a pair of black gladiator-style wedges and a small bag. She accessorised her look with a pair of dangling earrings. For her glam look, she opted for a half up-half down hairdo and rosy makeup.

Though we totally adored Sonam Kapoor’s floral and Banarasi look in Etro and Ekaya Banaras, her second look left us disappointed. The print on print equation failed to leave its mark and the gladiator-style wedges didn’t help to pull the look together.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor in two outfits by Etro and Erdem? Comment below and let us know.

