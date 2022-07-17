Sonam Kapoor's all-black maternity style in a bodycon dress and Chanel sling bag is ultra-fab; Yay or Nay?

Our Sunday is lookin' way too bright. Soon-to-be parents, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were spotted outside Rhea Kapoor's residence this afternoon and how can we keep calm with such chic casuals spotted out here? Lessons, lessons, allow lessons to rain. The Neerja actress is undoubtedly the leader of the fashion pack with top-notch looks in her arsenal that can give you more references than you would ask for from AM to PM and everything in between. Looking fresh and so fine with that adorable bump, we touched wood multiple times. Please don't ask for the count.

We want what they have, which is to say, the coolness with which they brought summer fashion to make a statement. A shirt and denim, just so comfortable and classic. The 37-year-old aced her maternity style in a monotone look which featured a midi body-hugging dress with a side slit. To this, she added a shirt and kept it unbuttoned. That natty layer we could use well in the monsoon. Go matchy all-out with a Chanel quilted sling bag, sunnies, and medium-heeled loafers. You're a chic, lovely sight, at all times, Sonam! Her side-swept hair was left down and to seal off her makeup, a nude brown lipstick was picked out and a soft smoky eye was on display.

Anand rocked a very no-frills look in a white tee that had a colourful print. The entrepreneur styled this short-sleeved number with black denim pants and white sneakers. Now, that's a couple style to take note of for a lunch or a chill date night look.

