Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas put on an unmissable show of their own at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner party

Thanks to the virtual world, for giving us a low-down of what the couple donned at the Louis Vuitton Parfum’s extravagant dinner held on Monday in Paris, France. Read on!

The ultra-voguish couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have always set an enduring example of what it feels like to always dress up nice and ensure that statements are made. Thanks to the paparazzi for giving us all a glimpse of what they wear every day, not missing a beat even while they take their baby girl out for a walk, as they continue to keep her face hidden from the public. If you’re a fan of the duo, we have the latest news for you. They stepped out together to make it to the gala dinner hosted by the Louis Vuitton Parfum in Paris.

The swanky event also had famed faces in attendance like Katy Perry, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, Bella Hadid, Amber Evangeline Valletta, Joan Smalls and others. Read for more details as to how the celebrities made stellar comebacks with the edgy outfits.

The Louis Vuitton’s ambassador, Sophie Turner, rocked a white boxy fit blazer dress and gave a demonstration of its versatility. Blazers have an appeal that can take anyone to both formal and informal events with just the right amount of panache. The starlet’s full-sleeved leather ensemble featured shimmery lace and zips details adorned with silver and gold hues. She proved once again that any attire can be amped with some bling factor. It was perfectly offset with attached flare sleeves, gold bow buttons placed at the front, and was outlined with a snakeskin collar necklace. She wrapped the glam with a sleek tied updo, Louis Vuitton’s Coussin puffy silver bag and three-colored boots.

While Joe Jonas looked suave and radiated uber-cool vibes in a Louis Vuitton graphic black and white sweater which was teamed with loose-fit black pants, sunnies and shoes. He kept his outfit jazzy with a multicoloured blend of box and curb necklace and bracelet.

How many hearts for this adorable couple? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Nick Jonas sported jackets as the best bet for acing street style

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×