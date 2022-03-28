Sophie Turner flaunted her baby bump in a Louis Vuitton dress with Joe Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting another baby soon and we cannot keep calm! The Game of Thrones actress has been dishing out some comfortable maternity looks that are bookmarking for summer as she has been stepping out with hubby Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress stepped out today to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party and set the red carpet ablaze with their looks!

Sophie, being the face of Louis Vuitton has been attending the luxury fashion house's shows every season and opting for LV for most of her red carpet looks. We weren't surprised that she picked out a Louis Vuitton piece for her 2022 Oscars after-party look but her choice of outfit was impeccable. The redhead mother-of-one sported a scarlet red full-sleeve high neck number that bore a fit-and-flare silhouette. From the waist down, taking into consideration the 26-year-old's baby bump, the dress flared up and ended at her feet. The starlet kept the rest of her look relatively simple with her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, defined cat eyeliner, filled-in brows, and brown lips. Drop diamond earrings and statement rings added some sparkle to her outfit.

Joe Jonas accompanied his wife on the red carpet in an edgy outfit also by Louis Vuitton. The 32-year-old DNCE singer rocked a simple black tee with black pants which bore a white sprayed on asymmetrical abstract pattern and a matching blazer. Looking like an absolute rockstar, Jonas accessorised this grunge look with a diamond necklace and even sported nail polish on the red carpet!

What are your thoughts on Joe and Sophie's looks for the Oscars after-party? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Zendaya SHIMMERS on the Oscars 2022 red carpet in a two-piece Valentino outfit and Bulgari jewels