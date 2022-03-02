Sophie Turner, Kate Middleton to Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 international celebs who SLAYED in desi attire



Indian outfits have an international fan base as proved multiple times by celebrities sporting different variations of them in Hollywood films and shows. There's something elegant about the saree and opulent about lehenga that is quite unmatchable. While we have multiple occasions to wear these pieces all year round, the same can't be said about international stars who have also taken a liking to these outfits.

But when the occasion arrives, they sport these outfits with sheer elegance making for aesthetically appealing looks. Here are 7 international celebrities who slayed in Indian outfits.

Sophie Turner

To kick things off, we still can't get over the image of Sophie Turner looking stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's reception. The peach-hued number with shimmery sequins and embellishments scattered all over made for one hell of a look that the Game of Thrones actress looked ravishing in.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has been following the late Princess Diana's footsteps when it comes to outfit inspiration so we weren't entirely surprised when she picked a blue kurta set for Royal duties in Pakistan. Her kurta featured white embroidery around the neck and she paired this with a simple chiffon dupatta.

Sarah Jessica Parker

When the Sex and the City actress wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for the spinoff of her show And Just Like That, it created waves all over. SJP picked out a lehenga with a full-sleeve embroidered blouse and paired it with a high-waisted lehenga in bright shades of pink and blue embroidery all over. She accessorised this with flowers in her hair for a glammed up look.

Chrissy Teigen

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Diwali bash in 2021, Chrissy Tiegen put her desi foot forward as she slayed in a purple embroidered saree from Papa Don't Preach. She draped her outfit over a full-sleeve blouse with a deep neck and styled it with a mini hot pink back to make for a bright and poppy look.

Lupita Nyong'o

For her friend's wedding recently, the Black Panther star was elegance personified in a peach-toned kurta set from Anita Dongre's shelves. Her kurta featuring minimal floral work was styled with matching straight cut palazzo pants and a dupatta for a breezy look.

Beyonce

When she performed for Isha Ambani's wedding, Beyonce left her fans speechless as she twirled around in a customised lehenga by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her floor-length navy blue anarkali with colourful floral embroidery all over her outfit, complete with a chiffon blue dupatta with a bright pink border.

Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project actress often revisits her Indian roots by sporting ethnic outfits. For Diwali 2021, the actress was all decked up in a bright orange floor-length anarkali with minimal floral embroidery on her chest. A simple matching dupatta rounded off her look well.

Which international celebrity's desi look do you like the best of all? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively's feminine & colourful Versace gown for The Adam Project premiere is perfect for a cocktail party