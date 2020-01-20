Sophie Turner looks like the ultimate Barbie girl in Louis Vuitton at the SAG Awards 2020

The Game of Thrones star donned a fuchsia strapless gown for the award show. Check it out!

Sophie Turner is one actress who knows how to make heads turn and get people talking not just with her acting but her choice of outfits as well! The actress made her way to the SAG Awards red carpet last evening along with husband Joe Jonas looking like old Hollywood glamour at the ceremony.

Turner's outfit by Louis Vuitton was a hot pink strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. It also bore a corset-inspired bodice with a belt that cinched her waist and opened up into a figure-hugging silk material that showed off her curves. Her dress also had a thigh-high slit that showed off Turner's toned legs. She styled this with metallic silver strappy stilettos that matched the buckle of her belt.

Her blonde locks were styled into easy waves and parted in the centre. Shimmery, smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips completed the actress' look for the red carpet.

Sophie's entire look gave off Barbie-esque vibes for its shade and style!

Turner's look also had a hint of old Hollywood glam with her hair and sweetheart neckline doing the trick. She looked pretty as she walked the red carpet, hand-in-hand with her husband Joe Jonas who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and his hair styled to perfection! It was the duo's first appearance after they starred in Jonas' latest music video What A Man Gotta Do which also starred Nick and Priyanka.

What are your thoughts on Turner's Louis Vuitton look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More