Sophie Turner takes maternity style up a notch: Sports her favourite denim overalls twice in two days

Sophie Turner and hubby Joe Jonas stepped out to run errands together. The Game of Thrones star picked out her favourite overalls twice!

Sophie Turner has been running a lot of errands lately. The Game of Thrones actress has been in the news for her rumoured pregnancy although neither she nor her husband Joe Jonas addressed the rumours. The duo have been stepping out frequently though, to run errands, walk their dog and on lunch dates. In her latest outing, the paparazzi caught Sophie dressed in a casual outfit as she strolled with the Jonas Brothers singer.



Sophie linked her arm into Joe Jonas' while they walked around at their local farmers market in Los Angeles. The A-Men: Dark Phoenix actress picked out a comfortable pair of lose denim overalls over a simple white hoodie sweater and a pair of white kicks. Her hair was left free and a pair of sunnies held her golden locks behind. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, picked out a sky blue hoodie and paired it with black jeans and dark sunnies for a casual look.

But this wasn't the first time Sophie wore these overalls. The actress previously wore them a couple of days ago as she walked around the city hand-in-hand with Joe Jonas. She wore the overalls over a white Rolling Stones cropped tee and paired it with her usual white keds. Joe, on the other hand, opted for smart casuals in a pair of denim jeans, a black tee and a bottle green jumper.

Clearly, Sophie seems to have figured out the right way to cover up her baby bump while looking stylish at the same time!

