Spring Clean in Quarantine: Wardrobe Rearranging hacks you REALLY needed

Coronavirus has ensured all of us are at home. While the stress of being at home is getting the best of us, let’s clean our closets! Here are some hacks to help make this an easy (and fun) process.

At a regular time, this time would have us cleaning anyway! It’s spring clean time, and we think having a cleaner environment could help you collate your thoughts better. Honestly, at this time you should just pick a time in the day for an hour or 2 and just clean your surroundings. To not overwhelm yourself, do it in sections.

Here are some hacks to clean and rearrange your closet in the best way possible.

Pile it up

Instead of taking your clothes out, placing them on the bed and THEN rearranging them, set a process. Have 3 main piles of clothing, donate, wear now, store. As you start removing your clothes, put them in these piles so rearranging doesn’t seem like a herculean task.

Make pairs

Take this time to explore some fashion combos. Instead of just having piles of clothes that are divided into tops or bottoms try and pair stuff up. EVEN better, try some pairs on and take pictures on your phone so when you finally get out of quarantine, you will have upped your fashion game. Fold these pairs together and store them or if you have hanging space, then hang these close together for easy access. The best part about hangers, you can even loop one hanger into the other to avoid wrinkles.

Wardrobe rotation

When you rearrange your wardrobe again, make sure you put warm clothes and clothes you don’t want to wear now, to the back and the wear now pile should take over the front. In the future, when you wear the clothes and once they come back from the wash, put them at the bottom of the pile instead of the top. Our first instincts are to reach for what’s on top, this way you will wear everything.

Take pictures

Found something you thought was cute but didn’t remember was there? Wear it and take a picture on your phone. In fact, style clothes according to occasions or places you want to wear them to like brunch, date night, girl’s day out, to watch a play and take pictures. So when you feel like you have NOTHING to wear, you got a gallery full of pictures.

Make a list… of basics

Every girl needs some essentials. Make a list if you don’t have any of those. Essentials like black, white and nude inners, bras and underwear, seamless boy shorts, basic tees in solid colours, etc. The stuff that you have already, put it in a separate drawer or bag and label it. So the next time you wear a white t-shirt, you will know exactly where your white/nude bra is.

Hope these tips help you clear up at this time. A decluttered wardrobe is definitely a big step towards wellness. Don’t forget to have fun!

