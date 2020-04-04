SS 2020: We have a feeling this bright hue is going to be carried from 2019 into 2020

Bright hues always come around in the summer. While there might be a lot of bright colours out there, tangerine has been riding the trend waves. The way the celebs wore it last year, we can only hope this version of orange stays around this summer too.

It’s quarantine time. We are all self-isolated but our minds are allowed to fly right? We are all waiting for the time when we can put on our bright clothes and cute summer dresses and step out of the house to actually enjoy the mango season. While we are at home, we are following the doctor’s orders and loading up on vitamin C along with vitamin F for fashion. How? Well as I sip on my orange-aloe mixed juice, I am also enjoying the vitamin C laden tangerine shade that our celebs rocked all through last year.

Here are a few reasons why tangerine should stick around this season too.

Recently at a trailer launch, Kat stepped out in this rouged body con, and honestly, this is what gave us hope for a tangerine-love summer.

Tara Sutaria

The debutant stepped out in a gorgeous tangerine co-ord with a black tank top. The idea of a bright skirt just makes us so happy.

Last year DP stepped out in this low-back tangerine bodycon for her movie promotions. We are just going to find some workout videos and start working on our back and glutes, stat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo also stepped out in this beautiful wrap number when she was judging a reality show. We love the one-shoulder vibe.

Ananya Panday

Trust this cutie to kick things up a notch. She combined the bright hue with a bright print as she stepped out for her movie promotions. All we want to say is, gimme this outfit then drop me off on a beach.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara took the hue out for a traditional spin. She sported this tang-ombre bandhani saree on Diwali last year. This truly proves that the colour is versatile.

Honestly, if there was an outfit I would want to step out in when this is over, it would probably be a tangerine one. I am absolutely convinced. Are you?

