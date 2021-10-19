Star Kid Style: 3 Times Khushi Kapoor’s street style game was on point & millennial approved

While there are several star kids, just a handful of them continue to reap the benefits of the name and fame that their parents had sought. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have always been in the limelight and ever since Janhvi made her Bollywood debut people are waiting for her sister to join the bandwagon. Khushi has already managed to build a fan tribe for herself with her dashing looks and millennial-friendly fashion choices. Even the star kid’s casual street styles have an air of luxe-ness and classy statement. Here are 3 style lessons from Khushi Kapoor that’ll help you ace her on-point glam millennial looks.

Taking the early 20’s route, Khushi Kapoor layered an oversized checkered shirt over her white crop top and flared jeans looking chic in her casual style. The vintage colour palette of her outfit was a clear winner for the autumn and the star kid styled up with hair in a messy bun and flaunted her no-makeup face. A tiny black chain bag and white kicks rounded off her dapper street style look. She proved that an unbuttoned oversized checkered shirt as a jacket is always a trendy look that you must try for your next coffee date.

Looking classy in an off-shoulder white crop top and loose fitted plaid plants, Khushi looked amazing in her chic style. Plaid pants are a versatile fashion pick that can be styled up or down easily and will compliment all your plain tops. Khushi teamed it with a brown belt and matching brown crossbody Chanel bag and a pair of conversation starter furry Gucci loafers. She opted for neutral makeup with glossy red lips and blush and styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted hairdo.

Apart from oversized checkered print shirts and plaid pants, one of her favourite style tweaks is opting for a similar hued jacket and crop top set. She was seen clad in a bright orange knitted crop top and jacket set featuring a V neck paired with high waisted ripped jeans. She carried a tiny black bag and wore a mask and looked perfect to slay the streets in style. Well-groomed eyebrows, silky hair middle-parted left open and white sneakers completed her on-point street style look.

Which of the three chic styles won your heart? Tell us in the comments below.

