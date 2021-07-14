Star Kid Style: 3 Times Shanaya Kapoor proved blazers can be flirty and fun

While we think of blazers as a formal piece of clothing, Shanaya Kapoor shows us how to change the game with it. Check it out!

Formal meetings and office dress codes found a new normal during the lockdown. While we discussed matters of world concern in cool shorts and casual crop tops, the fashion did take a turn that changed the game for all of us. Hybrid styles fusing formal functional wear with a personal touch of comfort and elegance is now everyone’s favourite.

Among Gen Z stars, Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan base on social media especially for her OTT styles and amazing dance moves. The star kid is working on her debut film with Dharma Productions but is already a fashion idol to millennial netizens thanks to her offbeat and quirky style sense. Shanaya Kapoor sure knows the trends of the season as she shows us multiple ways to look bold and feminine with a flirty fun twist of blazers. Here are 3 times she got us gasping for breath in eye-grabbing looks.

Who would have thought just a classic black blazer is enough to make our hearts stop. The star kid picked a single-breasted blazer to chill in and posed like a hot boss babe! Wet hair, red lips and contoured face elevated the spice level of her sensuous bold look. She ditched all accessories and kept the look very minimal, letting only the blazer do the talking. We think it was her wet hair-do that amped up the look’s oomph factor.

Proving that monochrome dressing never goes out of style, the diva dolled up in shades of beige brown tailored trousers, blazer and a sultry strapless crop top that came with a front knot design. While the blazer and straight pants gave it a business-ready look, it was her flirty crop top that turned out to make a different style statement. Layered minimal gold necklaces, minimal makeup and messy hair signed off her style.

Shanaya paired her black bodysuit with a houndstooth printed black-and-white tweed blazer and stunned us like never before. Her ‘less is more’ look was highly sensual and the diva pulled it off effortlessly. Creating a loud impact with minimal elements, Shanya looked classy and sexy in her black and white style.

Which of her 3 blazer styles do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits : Instagram

