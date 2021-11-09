Star Kid Style: 4 Times Janhvi Kapoor gave us Barbie vibes in flirty pink dresses

Janhvi Kapoor has been sporting some chic fashion choices recently and has been grabbing headlines for the same. The star kid is one of those stunning actresses who can pull off both ethnic and western outfits with its full-on glam style. She loves to experiment with her style and we love how she has been evolving with her strong fashion choices. Recently she celebrated Khushi Kapoor’s birthday in a hot pink sultry dress and we could only think of how ravishing she looked in it. Janhvi loves the colour pink and has been donning different ensembles in the hue. Here are 4 times she opted for flirty dresses and went monochromatic in pink.

For Khushi Kapoor’s 21 st birthday party, Janhvi twinned with her sister in pink. Her hot pink mini dress hugged to her body and featured noodle strap sleeves, scooped neckline and was all things fun and fab. She rounded off the look with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail, accessorised with silver hoop earrings and matching pink heels.

On promotional duties for her film Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor picked a corset dress in her lucky colour pink and looked absolutely glorious in it. With her messy hair and glam makeup, the diva made our hearts race. Her hot pink mini dress from Polite Society had tie details on the sleeve and at the back and the Dhadak actress completed her look with hoop earrings and statement rings.

A couple of years ago, the Dostana 2 actress made a splashing statement at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash in a bright pink bodycon dress. Her mini dress featured a deep neckline with a notch design and strappy sleeves. She teamed it with shimmery silver heels and left her hair open. The star kid kept her makeup to a minimum with kohl clad eyes and a flawless base.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sleeveless button-down dress in vibrant pink was simple, yet statement-worthy. Teamed with a pair of pastel pink heels and a blue Louis Vuitton sling bag, Janhvi looked refreshing in her casual-chic look. Open locks and a hint of blush completed her party-ready look.

Which of her cool looks in hot pink do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

