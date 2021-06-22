Star Kid Style: 5 Risque party dresses to bookmark from Suhana Khan’s closet

The King Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is already a fashion diva with a lit social media profile featuring millennial-friendly risqué party staples that we wish we had!

has an amazing style sense that defines millennial fashion. Her Instagram profile is proof that the star kid is in love with stylish flirty dresses and has one for all occasions. Though mostly black, Suhana surely has a thing for solid hue dresses. Her closet also features an array of playful wrap dresses, sexy bodycons and printed numbers that every girl desires to have. We can’t miss admiring her great job in styling and makeup that compliments each dress creating a unique signature Suhana Khan look. Here are 5 of her best party-ready dresses that you should bookmark for your next house party, clubbing or weekend date!

A simple little black dress can take you places! Suhana sported a leather mini black dress with a Gen Z-approved aesthetic twist to it. She kept the look minimal with a line of pearls around her neck, stacked up rings and gold hoop earrings. The staple gold bracelet and white enamel cuff elevated her style quotient. Her mini dress featuring a wrap-style silhouette and deep V neck is a winning choice for a date night or party cause you can never go wrong with a LBD.

Suhana keeps her 1.9 million Instagram followers engaged with heart-throbbing pictures that indirectly calls for a wardrobe revamp! On her birthday this year, the star kid sported a mint green bodycon dress that featured a knotted halter-style neckline with cut-out detail and soft ruches all over. She dolled up with stacked bracelets and rings and opted for a glam makeup look with red matte lips, filled-in brows and set her hair in beachy waves.

Giving us the perfect style inspiration for a zoom meeting or at-home date, Suhana wore a pretty satin knee-length geometric-print dress which came with a built-in belt. She styled it up with minimal accessories and struck a beautiful pose signing off her gorgeous look with kohl-lined eyes, glossy lips and her hair set open in voluminous waves.

Flaunting her envious curves, the lavender body-hugging mini dress is perfect for a girl’s night out! She knows the trick to make any silhouette work for her. Partying at home with her childhood friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and , Suhana’s silky lilac number made her the main character in the pictures she shared. The interesting party dress featured a plunging neckline and she teamed it with a pair of sneakers and classic hoops.

Donning a ribbed khaki number Suhana looked stunning with her dainty gold pendant that matched the low neckline and messy hairdo. The form-fitting sleeveless dress had a classic aesthetic touch even in its sensuous silhouette. Nude lips, kohled eyes perfected her date-ready style.

