Star Kid Style: 5 Stylish blouses to steal from Alia Bhatt for this wedding season

Alia Bhatt’s ethnic styles are one of the best style guides you can refer to for slaying the wedding season. The anxiety to look better, meeting the demands of the traditional occasion all while keeping up with your trendiness isn’t easy. As the wedding season is soaring up, it’s high time to amp up your style game with a touch of trendy traditionality. Here are 5 glamorous blouses from Alia Bhatt’s closet that you can get inspired from to design your outfit for the event with an OTT aesthetics.

The tie up one

Alia Bhatt’s Diwali look in a blue Sabyasachi lehenga was a hit. The monochromatic look was spiced up with the chic blouse design featuring a plunging V neckline, three-fourth sleeves, and a lace detail that extended from the front and tie up at the back. The tie-up detailing gave the open-back blouse a trendy touch.

The infinity blouse

Looking ravishing in a lime yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga, Alia stood out from the crowd at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding ceremony. Her offbeat blouse garnered a lot of attention for its risque design. Her sleeveless high neck blouse featured a criss-cross design glamorously tracing her underboob line that was quite trendy and chic. The reverse plunge design of her blouse gave her look a modish spin.

The bustier blouse

Bustier blouses are every woman's favourite as it assures comfort without compromising on style. Alia’s pink sharara set by Manish Malhotra that bore multi-colour floral embroidery work came with a strappy bustier blouse that can be styled separately with a plain saree, lehenga, or even with a billowing skirt.

Label collar blouse

The Dear Zindagi actress’ stunning look in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation was made perfect with her rakish blouse featuring ruffles at the sleeve hem and dramatic collars. Her white silk blouse can also be teamed up with a denim skirt or pants for a chic party-ready look. Alia paired it with a gorgeous blush pink embroidered skirt and stole our hearts.

High neck blouse

Alia made jaws drop in this neon green Sabyasachi lehenga for a wedding reception. Her out-of-the-world monochromatic ensemble bore intricate embroidery all over it. Her high neck blouse is something that’ll suit all body types and give a classy and modest vibe to your ethnic ensemble. Adding a choker necklace to it further amped up the royal essence and made her look regal.

Which of her 5 types of blouses will you take inspiration from for your next wedding ceremony? Tell us in the comments below.

