Star Kid Style: 5 Stylish looks we wish to steal from Khushi Kapoor’s closet for a romantic dinner date

One of the most popular star kids, Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Much like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi too is a fashionista who has a stunning sense of style that’s chic, trendy and millennial approved! Her recent looks say that the star kid isn’t one to shy away from experimenting and playing with different silhouettes. If you are planning for a date night and wondering what to wear, let Khushi Kapoor show you how to look snazzy without going overboard. The beauty of her style is that they look effortless, simple and elegant yet oozes sensuous energy to spice up the whole vibe.

First, we have her latest look in a ribbed turtleneck cropped top and plaid mini skirt. The chic look was teamed up with a black purse and transparent heels. She left her centre-parted silky hair open and wore a dainty necklace and simple hoop earrings to complete the look. You can pair a similar sleeveless top with a mini divider skirt for your casual date night where you have plans to walk by the garden, have sporty activities apart from a light dinner by the lake. The look also gives a young, cheerful and perky vibe with its casualness and cuteness.

If you want to spice up your look with a feminine touch, Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect. The date night ready number features a corset bodice, a one-shoulder design with a diagonal cut-out design in the front and a ruched mini skirt. The hot number hugged her body in all the right places defining an envious shape to her body. The 21-year-old teamed it with a leather purse, stacked rings and a bracelet. Her makeup game was on point with bold lips, winged eyeliner and contoured face. Khushi’s flirty dress is a winning choice for a luxe candlelight dinner.

Satin is the fabric that screams romance. Her baby pink corset dress from the House of CB bore a corset bodice and cowl neckline. The noodle strap ankle-length dress is an easy and fuss-free pick for a first date that makes you look confident and beautiful. Khushi carried a printed chain clutch bag, floral hoops and glam makeup. She set her middle-parted hair in textured waves and rounded off the style with transparent block heels.

Yet another pink body hugging number from the diva’s wardrobe in this abstract print dress from Zara that featured a keyhole design in the front. The strappy number was teamed with a pink Jacquemus belted purse that cinched her waist and gave a sporty chic look. With subtle makeup and blow-dried hair, Khushi looked stunning in her pink dress that came with a cut out detail at the back.

Her knitted co-ord set featuring a pencil skirt, matching cropped jacket and white crop top is an ideal pick for this winter. The matchy-matchy set gave her look an expensive feel and the cable knit design added oomph to the luxe spirit. She paired it with black ankle boots, gold bracelets and looked fabulous in her semi-formal date night number.

Which of her chic looks would you pick for a romantic date night? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 9 Celebs who looked like Christmas ornaments in red SPARKLY outfits