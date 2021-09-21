Star Kid Style: 5 Times Ananya Panday proved she is a cool blue girl in pretty dresses perfect for a date

A simple scroll through Ananya Panday’s Instagram will prove to you that blue is one of her favourite colours. The SOTY 2 star seems to have stunning outfits in every silhouette in shades of blue. While the colour is said to be the universal favourite hue, the colour psychology also states wearing blue will make one look more approachable, friendly and young. Check out these 5 blue dresses from Ananya Panday that are perfect for a date ready look. Brunch, coffee or dinner dates, play with print, material and texture to look fabulous and perfect like Ananya.

Her bright blue midi dress from Balenciaga is perfect for a dinner date. It’s classy and also the ribbed texture adds to the visual aesthetics of her luxe outfit. Her knitted sleeveless dress featured a wrap-style silhouette, high neck and a belt that cinched at her waist. She upped her style opting for black heels that bore cut out designs and rounded off her dapper look with poker straight hair and subtle glam makeup.

Slip dresses are back on trend and are having quite a moment on the internet for all good reasons. Ananya’s blue satin slip dress was all things sensual, romantic and luxe. The sky blue number came with a thigh-high slit, tie-up detailing at the waist and a low-cut back. Her edgy look featuring no-makeup beachy hair perfectly complemented the beauty of her Cult Gaia slip dress.

Ananya sported a pretty blue dress teamed with a cross-body sling bag and Nike sneakers. The off-shoulder shift dress featured a fitted bodice that flared out along the hem. We think her floral blue mini dress is a winning choice for a brunch date. The star kid ditched accessories and flaunted her no-makeup face letting her cutesy blue dress grab all eyeballs.

For a movie promotion look, Ananya teamed her Self-Portrait blue mini dress with red Mytheresa heels and looked everything fun and fab. Her multi-tiered dress featured a youthful silhouette with its puff sleeves, ruffles, floral print and deep blue hue. She elevated her glam look with dewy makeup, nude lips and a sleek hairdo.

If you are looking for a comfy yet chic coffee date style inspo, Ananya’s sweater dress will be a dashing choice to look OTT. Her oversized sweater bore a slightly embossed teddy print and the bright-hued dress was worn with tiny shorts that were barely visible. She teamed the look with an expensive Dior tote and fancy kicks and sealed the look perfect with a casual no-makeup look and straight hair.

Which of the 5 blue dresses from the diva would you pick for a date night? Tell us in the comments below.