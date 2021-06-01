Star Kid Style: 5 Times Shanaya Kapoor made our hearts flutter in stunning mini dresses

Shanaya Kapoor surely knows to make us stop, stare and just admire her impeccable sense of style. Here are 5 times she showed us ‘less in more’ in gorgeous ensembles.

The stylish star kid Shanaya Kapoor daughter is all set to make her big-screen appearance this July in a film. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is already a star with a strong fan base ever since she made her social media account public. With heart robbing dance videos and fitness challenges she proves herself to be a jukebox of talent but what caught our eyes is her ravishing fashion choices. From desi avatars to channelling her inner Hailey Bieber, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed a style queen. With every new photoshoot of hers going viral, the star has managed to steal the hearts of the netizens already. As we dig deeper through her Instagram we found 5 sensuous mini dresses that are perfect for a date night, clubbing and even cocktail parties.

Pausing our heartbeat for a second, the new actress in Btown got us enchanted with her brilliant sartorial choice. Chilling in a blush pink and green floral number she looked just so perfect for the day. Her mini dress which featured a deep V neckline, three-fourth sleeves and tie detail was a modern fashion take on the Victorian era. Her messy hair and no makeup look with nude lips complemented the love inducing vintage floral dress.

Looking like a bright morning sun, she sported the floral chrome yellow dress that came with a knot up detail in the bodice and midriff-baring cut-out. Her floral quirky dress also featured zebra print and voluminous sleeves adding the much-needed drama to her vacation wear. She accessories up with a brown sling bag and ditched makeup flaunting her natural beauty. We didn’t miss to appreciate her beautiful manicure which stood out from her vibrant look.

She looked ravishing in a black lace dress perfect on her 21st birthday. Ther dress can be a winning choice for an intimate party or date night. The intricate lacework all over gave a luxe touch to her form-fitting dress. Her mini dresses featured a deep U neckline, corset bodice and thin strap sleeves. The actress dolled up in poker-straight hair, red glossy lips and perfectly drawn winged eyes. Silver stone-studded hoop earring, nude heels and customised chain complemented her stunning look.

Cheering up the fashionista in us, the star kid’s mint green summer dress was an absolute trendsetter. Time and again giving us some serious fashion goals, she paired her flirty number with hoop earrings and gave the look a romantic spin with her hair in loose curls. The cut-out dress features sleeves on one side and a front slit. Quite a risque number that can add oomph to your vacation wardrobe. Subtle makeup with hints of blush and nude lips completed her summer-ready look.

Keeping it simple and classy, Shanaya sported a black mini dress that featured cold shoulder sleeves and a deep sultry neckline. The highlight of her simple dress is the detachable puff sleeves. And guess what, it has got pockets too! Shanaya posed pro clad looking breathtakingly amazing in her side-parted sleek hairdo and dewy makeup.

Which of her flirty mini dresses would you pick for a romantic date night? Tell us in the comments below.

