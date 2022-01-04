Star Kid Style: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: 5 Times celebs hopped on the trend shift & rocked Y2K fashion

The millennials have recently been bringing back a few of the Y2K fashion styles that are now trending. While we give credit to social media channels like Tik Tok and Instagram for flourishing the love for Y2K styles, the star kids have played their role in establishing it a trend and giving it a fresh style spin with their quirky fashion game. Y2K fashion has been widely embraced by Gen-Z. Now, as young adults grow nostalgic for a simpler time, they’re reaching for all the cropped tees, baggy pants, and snazzy accessories that their bank accounts can handle. Here are 5 celebs who rocked Y2K fashion in chic style.

Shanaya Kapoor rocking low waist pants

This look still embodies the perfect approach to off-duty style. Take a cue from Shanaya Kapoor and pair a white crop top with ripped low-rise jeans. Low-rise jeans eludes a sensuous vibe and a cool factor that speaks the fashion language of the Y2K trends. With her messy hairdo, glam makeup featuring a lot of highlighter, Shanaya stunned us in her casual yet chic look.

Janhvi Kapoor in cowl neck top and bell-bottom pants

Y2K fashion is all about making a statement and making it louder than anyone else. Metallic cowl neck tops and bright-hued outfits acted as the gateway to the best Y2K looks. Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional look in flashy pink bell-bottom pants teamed with a halter neck, backless metallic mesh top featuring a cowl neck is a perfect look to ace a party, disco ball or for clubbing. Her subtle glam makeup, sleek centre-parted ponytail and silver hoops and rings sealed the look perfectly.

Double denim game feat Ananya Panday

Modern-day icons putting a fresh spin on the nostalgia-driven movement includes the millennial fashionista, Ananya Panday who rocked the double denim look with her dual-toned high-waisted jeans which featured a high-low button closure and a denim shacket that she wore over her white camisole top. Chunky white kicks and a monogram printed Louis Vuitton handbag rounded off her dapper look.

Alia Bhatt slaying in coloured leather pants

Taking the airport looks a notch higher, Alia Bhatt’s monochromatic look in bright blue leather pants teamed with a matching tank top was everything Y2K fashion is about. She teamed it with a pink Dior tote bag, black Louis Vuitton sandals and a mask and hoop earrings. Her sleek look was vibrant and fun and the leather pants’ subtle sheen elevated the whole mood of her luxe look.

Khushi Kapoor in plaid mini skirt

Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram feed can be your style guide for Y2K fashion. From stylish crop tops to chic bottoms, the star kid owns everything smart and trendy. In this picture, she’s seen clad in a lavender shade plaid mini skirt and a sleeveless ribbed crop top that featured mock neck details. Her young-spirited, midriff-baring look was sealed with a mini black purse, dainty necklace and transparent heels.

