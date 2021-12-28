Star Kid Style: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; Smart casual looks in white that are a complete stunner

Just like some unsaid rule, there is a different look or style for every occasion that meets the etiquette of the event. Dressing too casually for a grand wedding is often considered a form of disrespect though you don’t intend it to be. Smart casuals are the new ‘It’ trend of the millennial era where you look very much put-together and party-ready as well as in comfort and peace with your style. Without any bling, drama or exaggerated elements, smart casuals make sure you still stand out with it’s elegant sophistication. Take style inspiration from these star kids who rocked the look in white smart casual style.

White is a safe colour, bright enough to make you look pleasant and also gives a classy luxe vibe. Opting for an all-white look is always a winner while dressing in smart casuals.

Shanaya Kapoor

For the premiere screening of the movie Tadap, Shanaya Kapoor made an exceptionally stylish red carpet appearance in a comfy white pantsuit. The 22-year-old star kid was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Genny's white monochrome three-piece set that featured a blazer and a bandeau top teamed with high-rise cigarette trousers that had a fabric belt that was tied up into an adorable bow. Her minimal look was rounded off with a Bulgari Allegra white gold necklace bedazzled all-out with gemstones stuck to perfection and a cool arm candy which was Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie bag. Shanaya’s cosy and classy look is a smart way to make a style statement!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence for his 58th birthday bash in an all-white one-shoulder top and pants. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star upped the ante by picking a top in broderie anglaise, adding light texture to the outfit. She gave the look a party spirit with lime green square-toed sandals that added an instant pop of colour to her otherwise subdued look. The one-shoulder top also featured a front tie detail. Golden hoop earrings, a customised black mask and a sleek ponytail completed her enticing look.

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was spotted at a shoot, in a pristine white outfit. Ananya Panday’s white halter neck jumpsuit was incredibly flattering to her lean figure thanks to a tan belt that cinched her waist. She ditched all accessories and let her outfit do the talking in her minimal style. Her centre-parted hair was styled into glossy waves. A flawless base, filled-in brows, pink lips and defined eyes topped off the actress' subtle glam look that’s perfect for a date night.

Whose subtle look in white smart casuals do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

