Star Kid Style: Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: Bucket hats are the new OBSESSION among these B town beauties

Chilling at home or playing by the beach, check out how the star kids are making their style statements with trendy bucket hats.

Bucket hats have made a comeback and the B-town ladies surely can’t get enough of them. This trendy head accessory can even make your bad hair days look fabulous and are just enough to give you that cool-chic vibes. Though bucket hats were originally worn as functional pieces by Irish farmers and fishermen as protection from the rain, today it is a fashion sensation embraced by both men and women alike. The star kids of Bollywood have tried on different varieties by turning the spotlight back on bucket hats. Scroll down to check out how the stars have styled up in their favourite bucket hats.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor wore a bucket hat that matched her black and white striped co-ord set from the label Smoke Wear. Shanaya looked chic in her street style casual wear and the bucket hat added oodles of cuteness to her gender-neutral outfit. Her upcycled unisex set came with a button-down shirt and shorts in a similar print. She teamed the look with white shoes and black socks. A simple gold chain and ring complimented the street core rebel look. The star kid wore a dab of matte pink lipstick, neutral makeup, kohl-lined eyes and left her silky tresses open balancing the minimalistic statement of her monochromatic co-ord set.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made a special Instagram post featuring her new blue bucket hat. The denim patchwork bucket hat has put the fashion police on trend alert. We think patch-worked denim hats are the newest cool trend as it is enough to add oomph to any boring outfit. Ananya sported a white casual short sleeve printed t-shirt and let her multi-tonal bucket hat do all the talking. We are sure Ananya is going to wear her blue hat all summer.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s Maldives vacation wardrobe was one of a kind consisting of everything fun and fab from a holographic swimsuit to a multi-colour island girl beachwear set. She even picked a sky-blue printed bucket hat to enjoy her beach vacay in the trendiest style possible. Teaming her grey bralette and denim shorts with the cool geometric printed hat Janhvi elevated the style quotient sky high. The star surely knows that bucket hats are a chic way to get through bad hair days and a stylish hair accessory to protect your hair from the summer sun.

Alia Bhatt gave perfect summer style inspiration slaying a bright yellow co-ord set by the beach from her label Ed-a-mamma. She gave the look a touch of spring with her cutesy floral bucket hat. The floral printed sleeveless top and shorts gave Alia a fun and vibrant look. She accessorised up with small hoop earrings, rings and signed off the summer style with messy beach hair. Alia’s style is a winning choice for a perfect summer vacation by the beach.

Which diva's bucket hat do you like the most?

