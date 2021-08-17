Star Kid Style: Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan's trendy choice of lehenga comes in shades of yellow

The summer is gone but not the love for bright sunshine hued numbers hasn’t. The gorgeous hue is an instant mood booster and brings on festive vibes which is why we see a trend of celebs opting for pretty yellow lehengas to steal all eyes. The star kids are the trendsetter of millennial netizens. These stars’ ethnic looks in shades of yellow are winning the ‘gram and are a perfect choice to make quite an entrance to your best friend’s Mehandi or sangeet ceremony. Here are our favourite 4 looks of the star kids in stunning yellow lehengas.

Ananya Panday

The millennial style icon, Ananya Panday looked like a true diva in her lime-yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga. The mirror worked number featured the designer’s signature shell work on the sleeve straps and back of her blouse. Her gorgeous ghagra bore embroidered details in white inspired by Mughal architectures and she teamed the look with a matching sheer dupatta. A braided summer-friendly hairdo and simple earrings that went well with her mirror worked lehenga rounded off her glam style.

& Shanaya Kapoor

At Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, the Bollywood best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Khusi Kapoor sported enticing lehengas in shades of yellow. Shanaya’s chrome yellow number by Arpita Mehta featured floral details on her fully embroidered blouse. Matching polka printed skirt and organza dupatta featuring multiple colours in vertical gradient broke the monotony of her mustard hued lehenga.

Khushi on the other hand wore a bright yellow lehenga sans dupatta and stunned us all in her sensuous style. Her yellow lehenga from Netri Aggarwal Label bore sparkly silver Zari work all over. Khushi wore a matching bangle, dainty necklace and statement earrings to amp up her wedding-ready look. Red lips and lots of blush rounded off her gorgeous avatar.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s regal Manish Malhotra number is not for the wedding guest style, but the bride herself! Featuring elbow-length sleeves, intricate floral embroidery and delicate gota detailing on the sleeves and the neckline of the blouse, her traditional look got us speechless! The plunging neckline spiced up her ethnic avatar. Braided messy hairdo and minimal makeup balanced her heavy-duty jewellery and all the bling that her gorgeous lehenga bore.

While lehengas stay as the classic silhouette for every traditional event. The bright yellow hue is the colour you should opt for to stand out from the crowd. Whose yellow lehenga look do you love the best? Tell us in the comments below.