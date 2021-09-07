Star Kid Style: Bootcut jeans are making a comeback and THESE millennial divas show us how to slay it

The 60’s ‘IT’ jeans that were a part of the era’s counter-culture movement are making a comeback this season and how! The bootcut jeans are those skin-tight jeans that gradually flare out slightly at the ankle making them ideal to pair with ankle boots. These trendy numbers are perfect for slender and petite figures to add oomph to their casual-chic look. While bootcut jeans were an expression of fashion challenging the status quo in the 60's, today it's about looking dapper and comfy with a subtle sensuous spin. The star kids, who seem to rule the social media fashion trends of Bollywood are embracing the trend of bootcut jeans and we’ve got no complaints. Check out 3 times the star kids showed us how to make a statement in their uber-cool bootcut jeans.

Ananya Panday

The SOTY 2 star recently shared few photos of her looking super stylish in a white high neck crop top and light washed jeans. Her sleeveless crop top bore beige striped details and the bootcut jeans' fit and flare silhouette complimented her slender legs very well. She wore a black mask and carried a tiny animal print bag. Ananya left her wavy hair open in a side-parted style and rounded off the sporty girl look with chunky white kicks.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor teamed her light-washed bootcut jeans with a cropped white bandeau top and a bright yellow cardigan. She relied on her fail-safe Nike Air force 1 sneakers and a mini Olympia bag by Burberry to give her fuss-free look an expensive feel. She opted for a no-makeup look stylised with millennial-approved chic accessories featuring classic gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces and dark sunnies. The bootcut jeans gave her lean frame an enchanting look.

Khushi Kapoor picked dark blue bootcut jeans and teamed it with a black V neck sweater top looking ravishing as ever. She carried a black mini bag and wore white sneakers with matching socks. Her bootcut jeans featured slits on the sides elevating the dashing spirit of her stunning style. She sealed her look perfect with a centre-parted sleek hairdo and dewy face and nude lips.

Bootcut jeans are currently the chicest trend that millennial star kids are obsessed with. You can sport it to a date night, clubs or even intimate parties to look classy and feel comfy. Which of the 3 divas do you think styled their bootcut jeans the best? Tell us in the comments below.

