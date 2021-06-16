Star Kid Style: Janhvi Kapoor is a young gym junkie with a workout wardrobe that’s super stylish and trendy

Javhi Kapoor’s workout wardrobe is everything cosy and a bit sassy. Here are 3 times she made stylish appearances at the gym that we need to take notes on.

The star kids' styles are always under scrutiny and they don’t miss a chance to make it worth our time. One of the young style divas is Janvhi Kapoor who never misses a day at the gym. The young star’s robust collection of gym wear has been a source of inspiration to many and we never thought workout wear could be this stylish until Janhvi showed us how. From unique jackets, colour-blocked sports bra, mesh shorts to whatnot, the Dhadak actress’ style can be your only motivation to hit the gym. Let’s take style lessons from Janhvi Kapoor to spruce up the home workout sessions with fun outfits.

Proving it’s the year of Tie Dye

Tie-dyed outfits and a vacation in the Maldives is a must-have in the Bollywood portfolio. Janhvi didn’t miss out on jumping on the bandwagon either. She wore a bright multi-coloured tie-dyed drop-shoulder crop top and paired it up with cosy blue shorts. She carried her favourite Off-White cross-body bag and Kolhapuri-style flats by Fizzy Goblet and kept the look simple yet trendy. Janhvi ditched makeup and just accessorised up in a pair of small hoop earrings to complete her gum look.

Hoping on the cycling shorts trend

Fashion trends always find their comeback and cycling shorts were one of those top trends earlier this year. Brought back in style by Kim Kardashian West, the bike shorts had a fan base of Bollywood stars from , to Nora Fatehi. Janhvi sported her silver cycling shorts with a simple breezy white asymmetric cropped top. If you’re bored of the basic workout pieces, Janhvi’s silver mid-calf cycling shorts is a stand-out separate you should surely try!

Layering mesh top to spice it up

Giving us reasons to sign up for a gym membership, the star kid flaunted her glam style and made our heart skip a beat. She picked a sports bra in shades of pink and red and teamed it with black shorts and a sheer black bomber jacket. The mesh jacket made her layering game strong for the humid season and the bright yellow nails was a jolt of colour to her not so basic gym look. She carried a classic ebony Chanel handbag and looked dapper cool in all ways.

Which of these 3 styles will you try for our next workout session? Tell us in the comments below.

