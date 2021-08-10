Star Kid Style: Mint green dresses are a celeb favourite number to stay in vogue all season

Love outfits that are not too bright for the eye but still stand out from the crowd? Mint green should be the colour of your choice then. The subtle shade evokes the feeling of tranquillity and induces a calming effect as per colour psychology. Mint green is not the one that flatters all skin tones and rocking head to toe in it can be disastrous if not styled rightly. Colour blocking the soft mint green with navy blue or white, black, peach, beige can create an interesting combo. Petite and short body type owners can rely on the mint green hue to create a long-lasting impression as the bright colour adds on to your weight and height. Take cues from these star kids whose fashion sense never disappoints us and are always a note-worthy pick.

Alia looked super cute in a mint green midi dress from her go-to brand Summer Somewhere. The fitted bodice, puff sleeves and V-neckline complemented her lean frame very well. The comfy casual dress is a perfect pick for brunch dates and intimate gatherings. She paired the breezy number with a pair of clear heels, a red beanie and black sunglasses. Wavy hair and a clean base rounded off her chic style.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s mint green number is a must-have in your vacation wardrobe. Her beach-ready style featured a cut-out detail, a high neck and a small front slit. Her flirty one-shoulder mini dress was one of a kind of offbeat dress and Shanaya pulled it off very well. She left her dark messy mane open and opted for subtle makeup with hints of blush, nude glossy lips and a dewy base. She picked large hoop earrings to compliment her style and looked stunning as ever.

Suhana Khan is a fan of bodycon numbers. Her ruched mint green mini dress came with a sensuous twist featuring a knotted halter-style neckline with risque cut-out detail. Suhana looked enchanting in her mint green number and we think it's a winning choice for a romantic date night. She left her long hair open in beachy waves and amped up the look of her envy-worthy piece from her wardrobe with stacked bracelets and rings. She completed her style with a matte base, bold brows and glossy pink lips.

Which diva’s mint green number would you pick for a weekend day out? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Ananya Panday to Kendall Jenner:5 Proofs shapewear is the secret armour for flaunting star kid like fab figure