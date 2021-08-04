Star Kid Style: Shanaya Kapoor’s tiny blue backless crop top & baggy jeans combo is a Gen Z style hit

Shanaya Kapoor is not the one to shy away from risque outfits. Her style is everything 2021-ish and youthful and makes a perfect case for how a fashionista’s Instagram feed should look like. Be it rocking a giant straw hat or monochromatic houndstooth blazer or sequin bikini, her styles are unexpected and far away from the basic boring ones. Shanaya is living the fashionable Bollywood life even before her debut movie hit the screens and the Gen Z world is loving each one of her uber-cool looks. Recently, Shanaya sported an all-blue street core look and there was not a thing about it that we could possibly say nay to.

She picked a tiny crop top that featured sexy tie-up details at the back, a ruched bodice and an asymmetrical hemline. She teamed the pastel blue mini crop top with baggy ripped jeans and boxy matching Nike x Off-White Air Jordan sneakers to give it a complete sporty street style vibe. As she posed for the photos, her mother Maheep Kapoor snapped a series of stunning looks of Shanaya channelling her ‘big blue energy’ in her sensuous trendy style.

Shanaya dolled up for her Saturday night house party with glam makeup with hints of blush, dewy base and red lips. Her centre-parted short hair was left open in soft yet messy curls. Silver choker chain and well-manicured nails completed her minimal yet fabulous look.

High-waisted baggy distressed jeans and offbeat crop tops are the current obsession among the youth who love to spice things up without much drama in their outfit. It’s simple and classy and her chunky shoes and silver necklace makes it sassy, taking her styling game a notch higher. Shanaya’s blue babe look is a winning choice for cosy house parties and clubbing. What do you think of her Gen-Z approved glam look; Yay or Nay?

