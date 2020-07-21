Stormi Webster's arm candy involves LUXURIOUS picks including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more

Stormi's latest LV monogram handbag caused quite the stir. Naturally, we are keen to see what else is part of her collection. Take a look!

One child who has it all, is one of the best-dressed kids out there and already has a range of cosmetic collections in her name, is Stormi Webster. With a mother like Kylie Jenner who has a billion-dollar beauty empire to her name and Travis Scott as a father, it comes as no surprise that Stormi already owns more luxury and designer pieces than most people or even celebrity children.

Recently, Kylie took to her Instagram to share a picture of her daughter sitting with a brand new LV monogram bag, leaving many awestruck. Take a look at the rest of the 2-year-old's bag collection.

On Valentine's day, Kylie Jenner shared another picture of Stormi looking in wonder at the elaborate gift Travis Scott sent her. In the picture, Webster was holding a bright pink mini handbag by Jacquemus, which was a raging bag then!

On her birthday, Stormi also received a luxury handbag from DJ Khaled. The red Chanel bag was pint-sized and perfect for the little girl!

Stormi's obsession for handbags began when she began to walk and talk! Kylie took to her Instagram to share a picture and video of Stormi carrying around a bright pink Hermes Kelly handbag and captioned it, "She won't let go of that purse."

But it seems like DJ Khaled wasn't the first to give her an expensive handbag as a present!

Aunt Kim Kardashian bought all the little girls of the family matching Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbags for Christmas back in 2019, showing them how to live the luxurious life!

Apart from that, Kylie also revealed in a Youtube video that she will be saving a few of her handbags for Stormi! She revealed that she would be handing down an LV Speedy bag as well as a Hermes bag for her baby girl, who already has a fascination for handbags in both the brands!

What are your thoughts on Stormi's bag collection? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ 3 Times Kylie Jenner sported dresses with a knotty twist & made them a viral trend

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×