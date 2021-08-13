Strapless dresses with scoop neckline is having a moment, and here's how to wear them like a celeb

Many dresses make it onto the radar that everyone wants to snag, and then there are a few that barely grab headlines no matter how mesmerising they may appear. Whether you're committed to one ensemble with a sultry neckline that'll make you look party-ready or if you like to keep things fresh, a few necklines, such as the scoop neckline that comes with a strapless gown, deserve your attention.

Celebrities have shown us how it’s done by gravitating towards this neckline and all the testament has left us obsessed. First up, our B-town diva, picked out a neon green Prabal Gurung gown that featured a long train that swept the floor while she enticed our hearts with this ultra-pretty strapless gown. The Raazi actress pulled back her sleek hair into a low ponytail and opted for minimal makeup to wrap her look.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been a trend-setter in the fashion circuit for a long time now. No matter what she wears, it becomes a statement and drives fashion mavens crazy. Dressed in a structured black midi dress for the Prada party during Paris Fashion Week, the new mommy in town looked super natty. Her strapless number had a form-fitting detail at the bodice and from the buckle detail, it opened into a flowy skirt. It had a personalised element attached to it with Gigi’s name printed on a red heart. She sealed her look with black glossy ankle boots which she wore with socks. Her sleek hairdo and glossy lips rocked the night’s look for her.

The Malang starlet donned an Aiisha Ramadan black sheer gown that entailed a slit and a chic detail of the lace and a golden-hued flower placed at the side. The look was powered with accessories, while her kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips, and wavy hair made for an attention-grabbing look.

