Street Dancer 3D actor Shraddha Kapoor has been called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a blatantly copied outfit

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to be released on 24th January 2020.

Instagram has become a whole new world of its own. About a couple of years ago, we all were introduced to the famous anonymous fashion account Diet Prada. Word spread and before we could blink we had our very own desi version with Diet Sabya. The fashion watchdog is famous for calling out designers who blatantly copy International designers. The account has already ripped into a Bollywood celebrities and this time it was Street Dancer 3D actor, ’s turn.

Shraddha Kapoor was called out for wearing a white dress from Love and Labels which was a complete copy of the Zimmermann dress. The outfit featured a high neck with exaggerated bishop sleeves, a corset bodice and a frilly skirt. She styled her look with side braided fishtail, filled in defined brows, soft smokey eyes, coral pink lips and studded earrings.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance based film and is directed by super talented choreographer, Remo D’souza. The film also stars and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on 24th January 2020.

Shraddha will next be seen in had a great in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The stunner had a fabulous 2019 with back to back hits with Chhichore and Saaho.

What do you think about Shraddha’s outfit being copied? Are you liking her promotional looks so far? What are your expectations with Street Dancer 3D? Comment below and let us know.

