Style Decoded: Khushi Kapoor proves she can rock everything from casual to glam like a pro

Nobody does trendy ensembles better than the 19-year-old star kid and we have enough proof. Check it out

Star kids are often making headlines be it their cut looks like Taimur Ali Khan or their impeccable looks and pictures like . While everything that they do, they’ve always been on top of their popularity no matter what. We also have the Kapoor offspring, Khushi who is often making headlines with her style and hilarious TikTok videos.

Why style? Over the past few months that the 19-year-old is gaining popularity, it is her style that has caught a lot of eyeballs. Even sister, Janhvi Kapoor agrees to the fact that the younger sibling has better style sense than her. So, we took a look back at some of her stunning looks and to our surprise, we found out that she can rock everything from chic casual ensembles to OTT desi looks all - like a pro.

Casual and laidback denims are her go-to and she is often seen slaying them in style. From denim jackets to cropped shirts and trendy puffy sleeve blouses, she knows all the right strings to pull off to look the best even in jeans.

She even puts a bit more effort when it comes to her airport ensembles and this look is our absolute favourite!

Desi is what she does best and over the past few years, we’ve seen her in some of the most impeccable traditional ensembles.

From sister, ’s wedding to Diwali celebrations and all the other events in between, the 19-year-old surely has a knack for fashion and that is undeniable.

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×