Style Evolution: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s BEST looks from the past decade that will leave you awestruck

has been one of the most reputed divas of Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has often been considered as one of ‘The Most Beautiful Women’ in the world. She has been in the spotlight ever since the start of her career and continues to do so even after 2 decades in the industry. Whoever is grown up in the ’90s clearly knows that the actress has clearly made her mark in many Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies. While she has been an instrumental part of the industry, Mrs Bachchan has clearly made a lot of heads turn with her fashion choices. So, here we have her complete style evolution of the past decade.

2010

Starting off with 2010, we saw Aishwarya Rai in her most trendy avatar then. Puffy hairdo, strapless gown and smokey eyes made for a stunning look at the start of the decade. Staying away from the OTT and blingy ensembles, she made quite a statement in the classic black pantsuit with side-swept curls and bold eyes. We also saw her in a stunning saree that was accompanied by a side-swept puffy bun.

2011

In the next year, we saw her channelling her inner diva in a monochromatic gown. A bold eye look with blue and gold hues completed her glam while a top knot pulled her hair away from the face. She also made quite a statement in a trench-like jumpsuit for an event that year.

2012

In 2012, the new mother graced the Cannes red carpet in an embellished gown in a deep blue hue. The actress glammed up with bold blue smokey eyes and side-swept curls. Later, we also saw her rocking the desi look in a heavily embellished attire and a white dupatta.

2013

In the next year, she stayed true to her roots as she opted for a desi anarkali-like ensemble for her red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival. She let her hair loose in open curls and let her outfit do all the talking.

2014

This year marked as one of the most iconic ones for the diva. She literally left the world gasping as she strutted down the red carpet in a gold number by Roberto Cavalli. After delivering the baby, she was clearly back with a bang and showed the world how its done. This one has to be one of our favourite looks of the diva.

2015

This year was clearly about keeping it simple and OTT at the same time. For casual events, Aish kept it classic in a black sequined dress that was paired with a blazer jacket. While she kept it elegant at events, the actress made sure all eyes were on her at the red carpet.

2016

2016 clearly proved to be eventful for the diva as she set some major beauty and glam goals for the world. From bold smokey eyes to an even bolder lip, the star ensured all eyes were on her.

2017

Talking about eventful, this year’s looks have been etched in some of our best-dressed books and there’s no denying that. While she opted for all OTT trends in the past year, she kept it simple, elegant and classic in 2017. Can you take your eyes off her?

2018

This year, she again made sure all eyes were on her as she literally took over the red carpet. From keeping it edgy to experimenting with colours, fabrics and silhouettes, Aish did prove she could rock any and everything.

2019

Coming to the end of the decade, the diva had clearly seen it all and picked up a trick or two on how to slay in style. While she resorted to her classic white ensembles, she clearly made trendy holographic and printed ensembles look great.

