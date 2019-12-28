Style Evolution: Deepika Padukone’s looks from the past decade are nothing short of mesmerising

Now a global style icon, Deepika Padukone has not just learned from her fashion faux pas but raised way above them. We took the liberty to create a detailed list of all her best looks since 2010. Check it out!

’s first shot to prominence was when she starred against Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Then just a model, she built her closet simply by following widely accepted Bollywood stereotypes- heavily embellished Indian wear, dark makeup and strong highlights in her hair. It would be unfair to pass through 2019 without taking a look at the diva’s fashion transformation. For she has metamorphosed into the stunner that she is now. The Chhapaak actress through her process of change not just got better at fashion but learned to dress according to her persona. Isn’t that what fashion is all about?

Once a fanatic of saturated hues of red, orange and royal blue now she opts for more mature colour palettes. There is a certain identity she has found herself in puffy tiered gowns, athleisure wear and Sabyasachi sarees. From her pristine white gown at 2017’s Met Gala to her tulle powered Marchesa number at Cannes 2019, she keeps getting better and better. We can firmly say there isn’t a boring fashion moment with this one. We can’t help but hopefully anticipate what she has in store for us for the years to come.

2010

Kicking off with 2010, Deepika showed up at Cannes in a white saree embellished with a golden thread. She draped the saree from the lowest part of her waist as it was a trend back then. She opted for a wrist watch which as we look at it now wasn’t a win-win decision. But even back in 2010 she walked up a red carpet with the same amount of poise and grace as she does now.

2011

2011 was THE year. Deepika finally recognised her fashion persona and started picking up silhouettes that were more edgier and exciting. For an event she showed up in a thigh slit white gown with cowl neck detailing. She went with bold lips and a sort of bouffant hairdo and we honestly can’t complain about her look.

2012

In 2012, she slipped in a risque red lace gown and set the red carpet ablaze. An old soul, she opted for a vintage hairdo and what we loved the most were those red hot lips. This look was one of the milestones of Deepika’s transformation over the decade. And nobody could have done it any better than her.

2013

In 2013 Deepika took the high road and experimented with quirky outfits and accessories. For this appearance she opted for a black bodycon dress and added a twist to it with a colourful jacket. The actress paired the look with an unconventional neckpiece and golden pumps.

Deepika Padukone pulled this trailblazing look back in 2014 and we are still swooning over it. Since 2014 she hasn’t stopped mesmerising us. She pulled off a golden sheer floor length gown and how well did she do it! She actress was back at it and went for her patent bold red lips. She side swept her locks with loose curls. She slipped her feet in a pair of golden pumps to top everything off.

2015

After 2010, Deepika Padukone was never a wallflower. In 2015, she pulled off this risky sheer black bodycon gown. The gown had asymmetrical patches and who else could have done justice to it other than Deepika? She finished the look with hair pulled up and neutral make up.

2016

2016 turned out to be a great year for Deepika Padukone in terms of fashion. Here, the diva can be seen in a floor length blazing red gown. She opted for effortless hair and a pair of statement golden earrings. The thigh high slit was everything we could have ever asked for. And yet again she completed the look with red lips. This might have been our favourite look but she has more in store for us.

2017

Met Gala 2017 was no less than a Debutante Ball for Deepika Padukone. She was on her way to become global style icon after all. She climbed up the stairs of Met in a pristine white satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger and oh so elegantly. The Chhapaak actress opted for minimal makeup but what caught her eyes were those divine hair accessories. From this moment on there was no stopping her.

2018

A year later again on the steps of Met Deepika made her mark. The diva emerged in a faultless red gown by Prabal Gurung and knocked us dead. What we loved more than anything was her glam for the event. She opted for sleek wet hair and red bold lips. The actress topped off the look with a pair of diamond danglers.

2019

Talk about being a drama queen! The Chhapaak actress owned the Cannes red carpet in 2019 in a radiating pink gown by Marchesa. The gown was heavy on tulle and had an asymmetrical hemline. The ruffled piece needed no other baubles to make it stand out. She completed the almost perfect look with smokey eyes and pulled back hair.

What a metamorphosis it has been? From Indian embellished ensembles to owning the Cannes red carpet in 2019, it has truly been a learning curve for Deepika Padukone. Which year is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow, @pinkvillafashion

Read More