Style Evolution: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks from the past decade will leave you spellbound

The fashionista that she is, even Kareena Kapoor Khan has risen high above her silly faux pas. We round up all the best looks of the Begum of Bollywood from the past decade. Take a look!

A self-proclaimed ‘jeans and t-shirt girl’ Kareena Kapoor Khan loves a no-fuss wardrobe when it comes to clothing. Since her early years in Bollywood, Kareena has opted for casual and comfortable silhouettes with a side of bold red carpet looks. But then came her ‘size zero’ phase back in 2008 while she was filming Tashan alongside .

The phase completely blindsided her casual wardrobe and soon slinky and sultry dresses took over all the closet space. The subsequent years saw her swinging between sheer sarees and glamorous off-duty attires.

Even though Kareena Kapoor took a sudden turn towards glamorously dressing back in 2008, she was still a ‘jeans and t-shirt girl’ deep down inside. Her off-duty looks even now comprise of a good pair of denim and statement jackets but she manages to turn up the glamour with bold red lips or uber-cool shades. And we can’t just filter out those stunning looks the diva served us with while she was pregnant with her first child, Taimur Ali Khan. Breaking away from the conventional norm of opting for huge, breezy silhouettes when pregnant, Kareena still held on to her slinky, body sculpting numbers. We took the liberty of compiling all the iconic looks Kareena Kapoor Khan has showed up in over the years.

2010

Back in 2010, in the midst of her ‘size zero’ phase Kareena Kapoor inclined towards sequin loaded sartorial choices. Here, she slipped on a shimmery knee length number with a v-neckline and opted for a black satin slip inside it. She liked pairing her dresses with a good ol’ silver wrist watch. Keeping it simple with strappy heels, smokey eyes and long layers.

2011

For the London premiere of her movie Ra One, Kareena Kapoor followed the drill and wore a black and sequin number by Dolce and Gabbana. The strapless gown featured a black ribbon bow at her waist with added embellishments. The star was never big on bold, rosy makeup and pulled off the ‘no makeup’ look even before it was a thing. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and simple earrings.

2012

The year 2012, saw a decline in the star’s appetite for sequin loaded outfits. She slowly transitioned towards simple, sleek silhouettes. For an award ceremony back in 2012, Kareena pulled off a black power suit in the most elegant way possible. Mind you, pantsuits weren’t a trend back then. It only goes on to show that the bosslady of Bollywood is always ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

2012 was an especially important year in the life of Kareena Kapoor Khan. With quite a number of films under her belt, on the personal front she tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. For the wedding ceremony, she embraced vintage heirloom pieces which previously belonged to her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. The regal ghagra set was refurbished by Ritu Kumar.

2013

For the launch of her women’s safety app ‘Vith U’, Kareena opted for a modernised ethic look by Anamika Khanna. Dhoti pants were a raging trend back in 2013 and the star sure didn’t shy away. She paired her black dhoti pants with a floor length black kurta with beige embellishments. She also rocked the puffy hairdo and completed her look with winged eyeliner.

2014

Don’t we all remember the sexy back phase? Back in 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked quite a few sultry blouse designs with her low waist sarees. Here, Kareena draped a satin white saree with a blue border and paired it with a black blouse. The blouse featured a sexy back detailing and Kareena sure did accentuate her back with her hair done up.

2015

For the wedding nuptials of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor emitted elegance in a pale pink saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree’s sheer pallu featured a delicate creamish white border and pearl danglers. The Good Newz star paired her saree with a creamish white embellished blouse and a fine cut diamond necklace with earrings.

2016

It is safe to say that Kareena Kapoor reinvented maternity wear in India. The traditional silhouettes that pregnant women opt for are puffy and some might say not flattering at all. The trailblazer, Kareena kissed goodbye to huge silhouettes and opted for body hugging designs. The diva slipped on a snug fitted black dress and layered it with a dark emerald green long jacket. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels.

2017

2017 saw the dawn of Kareena Kapoor edging towards sharp, daring silhouettes and necklines. Previously, the star played it safe even while pulling off a sexy number. For the launch event of Soha Ali Khan’s book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, the Tashan star wore a deep red sequin number. The knee length dress featured an exaggerated keyhole neckline and matte red belt pinched in her waist.

2018

For an event back in 2018 Kareena Kapoor tried her hand at pulling off plunging necklines and boy did she nail it! She opted for a heavily embellished floor length number by Naeem Khan. The gown featured all over geometric patterns which were embellished with golden, blue, red and black sequins. For her glam look, she opted for minimal makeup and messily pulled back her hair.

2019

For promoting her movie Good Newwz last year, Kareena slayed in a black jumpsuit by the Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The one shoulder jumpsuit featured a black fabric choker and a long flare. Keeping it minimalistic, she paired her outfit with fine cut diamond bracelet and earrings.

2020

For a pre-show event at Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a silky beige number with exquisite drapery by Amit Aggarwal. The off-shoulder gown had a metallic sheen and huge fabric detailing at the waistline. Adhering to her minimalistic vibe she kept her glam less and parted her black locks.

From slinky, edgy silhouettes to ultra-sexy blouses, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style evolution has been mesmerising. Throughout Kareena’s learning curve which look has been your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

