Style Guide: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear jeans in style

One staple piece of clothing can be worn in various different styles and our B-Town celebs are here to give you enough style lessons! Check it out

No matter where you live and what kind of clothes you prefer, a pair of jeans is definitely a staple in almost every wardrobe. While the high-waisted skinny fit denims have become a classic there'll always be new trendy fits creating a whirlwind. While a basic tee is one of the easiest ways to style with a pair of jeans, you don't always have to look casual, right? So today, we dug into our favourite celebrity closets to find out some of our favourite looks and all the different ways you can style denims!

The first look we bring to you is super chic and simple to style. It'll not only keep you comfortable but also add an edgy twist to the whole outfit. Start by putting together a classic outfit that is - a pair of blue jeans and a white shirt. Now, layer the shirt with a black lacy bralette or a corset and you'll be fashionable than ever! A pair of matching heels or shoes will just do the job right!

Next up is a look that fits both your personalities - desi and trendy. Pick out your favourite short kurta or an embellished top and cut out its extravaganze by styling it with a pair of jeans. It's perfect for those traditional festivals when you don't feel like dressing up!

You know you can never go wrong with a denim on denim ensemble and we literally have enough proof to back this fact up! Just make sure to match both the shades of denim on top and bottom and you'll be good to go!

If you're feeling particularly fashionable, you can go all out with an overall that will not only keep you comfortable but will steal the show effortlessly!

Talk about your love for denims and a jacket will always cross your mind. The same is the deal with the leading ladies of Bollywood who love their denim jackets more than you can imagine!

If nothing works, you can always add a touch of bright neons and you'll make a statement without even realising it!

Lastly, a pair of trendy cut jeans will not only make a statement on its own, it'll save you enough trouble of styling it!

What are your thoughts about it? Who do you think has the best Jean game in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan: When celebs left the temperature soaring in trendy bikinis

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×