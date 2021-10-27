Style sarees like Tara Sutaria: All the times the diva taught how to give a modern twist to sarees

This festive season we know how much you would love to deck up in ethnic outfits. Festivities bring out the desi girls in us and we can't wait to bring out our ethnic avatars. While lehengas, suits or shararas will be your obvious fuss-free choices, it's better late than never to go for a saree. The six-yard drape is a timeless piece of fabric that weaves magic into the beholders' eyes. This century-old drape is a pure work of art and its ingenuity lies in its intricate spun.

Although we are living in the 21st century where our culture and clothes are heavily influenced by Americans, it is our small festivals and our traditional clothes that are still holding us to our roots. But if you are a modern kudi but still want to dress up in sarees, look no further than the millennial fashion icon, Tara Sutaria. This actress might be just a few films old, but trust me when I say Tara can give you some serious styling tips on how to drape a saree the modern way. Take a look.

Sequins are currently trending this season. And celebs are sporting it in sarees, lehengas, gowns and even pantsuits. So hopping on this is this Marjaavaan actress who wore Manish Malhotra's sequinned saree and expressed her glam avatar. This silver piece is an ideal choice for a cocktail night and has all the modern elements that you want. Tara styled the saree with a grey bralette and accessorised it with multilayered silver necklaces. Keeping her hair and makeup, she went with subtle makeup, blushed cheeks and nude glossy lips.

We know by now Tara has a soft spot for pastel colours but that surely doesn't mean she can't steal the show in bright colours. Tara made headlines as she posted a picture of herself in this Punit Balana printed fuschia saree. Tara picked out a dhoti saree that had a pleated detail and was striped in green and black. She wore an embellished blouse doused in pink and gold and also wore a matching belt keeping the saree in place. A stone bracelet, red strappy heels and danglers were her accessories. Neutral makeup, soft smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look.

Tara took the traditional route as she stepped out in a chikankari ivory saree. She chose this Anjul Bhandari creation for Armaan Jain's roka ceremony that featured gold marori work on the border and intricate thread work that gave this saree a royal look. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse while styling it with a pair of silver bangles, statement earrings and a ring. Neutral makeup and nude lips rounded off her look.

The 25-year-old actress stepped out in a baby pink saree from Anjul Bhandari's creation again and looked stunning. This organza saree had chikankari detailings and also featured small mirrors and intricate pearls. Pairing it with a skinny sleeveless blouse, she wore a pair of gorgeous diamond jhumkas that are definitely steal-worthy. As always, keeping her makeup minimal, she looked every bit gorgeous.

Which saree did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

