Style Tips: Bollywood divas always proved white pants are a winner and here are the ways to rock them all

What's on your fashion radar these days? We're hoping for two more pairs of white pants as the answer.

s it difficult to break up with whites? While they’re no longer restricted to be worn only on memorial day, they’re all about making statements today. They can take you from AM to PM and rock every look with much comfort. You know it and the B-town celebs have given it a thumbs up long ago. After endless days of being home with pajamas (probably in whites), you now have the chance to play with white pants when you step out with your mask on. Let’s make it a hit rather than a miss for you, shall we?

Whites are super versatile and can be amped up with colours, prints, or patterns. Here are the Bollywood-approved styles that will help you feel your best again in white pants. Maybe a few crisp upgrades won’t harm anyone. Let’s dive into the edit!

The Khaali Peeli actress, Ananya Panday has an affinity towards white outfits. Shorts and ripped jeans surely top the list. She kept her airport look effortless but a little too chic as she donned a neon jacket and paired it up with ripped jeans. Borrow 2 style tips here: To add a pop of colour to your outfit, pick something as bright as neon, and don’t forget to tie your basic t-shirt into a knot. Grab a pair of your favourite sneakers.

Enticed with the neon orange stilettos? We are also here to place the spotlight on her choice of an all-white co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani clubbed a crop top with a pair of high-waisted pants. Don’t go for the traditional skinny jeans, keep it breezy and relaxed with a comfy fit. Fold it up before you slide your feet into your heels.

Can’t do without hitting the gym every day and do not want to compromise with fashion? You don’t need to with the Dhadak star, Janhvi Kapoor’s everyday styles. They worthy of asking notes and here’s what you can do with toning down the monotony of white leggings. Wear your white leggings and reach to a grey full-sleeve crop top to layer over your white sports bra. Layering up is fun and keeps you warm!

Flying to another city? Kriti Sanon, The Raabta starlet has a tip-up her sleeves that looks like a million bucks. She donned a white crop top and white denim with pointed-toe heels. The details of admiration lie in the crochet bralette and beige blazer with a cut-out detail that was thrown over the white fit. Make sure the mask looks equally cool.

Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor was ready for a night out in white jeans and pastel blue stripes ruffle top. This simple look can be completed with elements of glitter. How about glitter flats and a sling bag?

How do you style your white pants? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in midi length dresses makes us add all these to our cart

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×