Style tips: Shraddha Kapoor proved that denim is a gift to our closet and will be our BFF for life

Where there is a Shraddha Kapoor, there can never be a loss for how to wear denim right.

Denim has the skill to work its way through any situation. The true-blue fabric can match your moods for the day and coddle you like it was tailored to do just that. While the blue beauty can do it all for you, don’t restrict its power to just skinny fits. There’s more than flat out the fashion world every day and your denim dream wardrobe deserves all jollity and every inch of the up-to-the-minute reboot.

Wish to stay afloat with a world-inundated with denim? Actress knows many tricks to keep it alive by making it the focal point.

Make your day as pretty as your dress. Wonder how? The Ek Villain starlet wore a sleeveless denim number by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. The wrap fit bore V-neckline, white buttons, and printed patterns in white and blush pink spread all over. To bind it together, she chose a pretty big pair of silver hoop earrings and white sneakers.

The Chhichhore actress kept her blue-on-blue look unwonted as she opted for a full-sleeved shirt that was layered with a mini ripped denim skirt. We are all ready to emulate how the shirt was styled- keeping it casual-chic with sleeves rolled up and a mini show of the shirt peeping out. The ankle-strap heels blended so right with the overall mood-enhancing look.

Can’t wait to ease back into your favourite shorts? A little wintery touch looks visually appealing, right? Shraddha teamed a white crop top with a black jacket, light blue mini shorts with frayed hem, and sheer stockings. Aim for these accessories to seal the deal: the glossy black high-heel ankle boots, sunglasses, and beret cap.

Edgy sequins can never screw it up for you. Make your day’s outfit all about drama like the OK Jaanu actor. She picked a Judy Zhang white strappy top adorned with sequins and clubbed it with baggy denim. To keep up with the twinning factor, she made sure the satin waist belt and velvet jacket were doused in sequins too.

Are you travelling out of the city? Don't forget to carry these essential elements: Style and a book. Shraddha opted for an all-denim look with a two-piece set that featured a jacket with a knotted belt and she put it together with straight-cut jeans and ankle-strap nude heels.

How many hearts for Shraddha in denim? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Taylor Swift proved pleated skirts are an unfailing pick for all events

Credits :INSTAGRAM PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×