#StylePoll: What kind of outfit looks the BEST on Katrina Kaif? VOTE
Bollywood celebrities have a reputation of looking their best no matter where they are going. The same is the case with Katrina Kaif who has been in the industry for almost 2 decades now. 20 years is a long time and boy have we seen her slay through every one of them! Over the years, she has definitely learned the trick of the trade and has managed to look good in literally everything she wears. So today, in our new series #StylePolls we’re here to decipher what YOU think looks best on her!
Bodycon dresses
Over the years we’ve seen her rocking some of the most stunning dresses and bodycons seem to be her favourite. She time and again reaches out for these figure-hugging number and I mean, with curves like that, why would you not want to show it? From ruched numbers to simple solid coloured ones, she’s made the most of her collection over the years!
Mini dresses
Just like bodycons, mini dresses have been her go-to. From red carpets to casual dinners and movie outings, you’ll often spot her rocking summer dresses and embellished wonders in mini hems.
Sarees
Looks like sarees are her recent favourite as she does not miss a chance to flaunt her nine-yard at any event. While sarees are elegant in itself, Katrina does manage to bring that extra bit of oomph with every style of saree she wears. From embellished borders to minimal prints and bright hues, she’s managed to do full justice to every drape that comes her way.
Lehengas
When we talk about desi looks, her collection of lehengas cannot go unmentioned. While she keeps her hair and makeup to a minimum always, she does make quite the statement in floral numbers and bright coloured lehengas. With the perfect amount of jewellery and bindi to support her look, she surely makes heads turn!
Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention
Offduty looks
Casual attires is what she resorts to for her off duty looks. Jeans and a bodysuit is what she usually picks up while travelling. However, she does not mind delving into the depths of her closet for jumpsuits, overalls, sweatshirts and maxi dresses every now and then!
Exquisite gowns
I mean, when we talk about Katrina Kaif, it’s very difficult to miss her extensive collection of exquisite gowns and red carpet ensembles. She is often bringing new things to the table with different styles of silhouettes and designs.
Now, it’s time for you to decide your favourite attire on Katrina Kaif. Vote away!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
All of 'em , no doubt
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She is barbie
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She looks good in everything
Anonymous 11 hours ago
With that body anything will look fire!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
everything looks good on her even if she wears a maid outfit it would still look good ❤
Anonymous 21 hours ago
sareee
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Only she can carry any outfit any style #ladylove
Anonymous 22 hours ago
All kinds of outfits suits her..She has got a perfect body for all outfits❤
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I know PV likes KK but truth be told she is thin with limpy hair . only western dresses or frocks suit her .
Anonymous 1 day ago
She should stop botpx and embrace her age
Anonymous 1 day ago
*botox
Anonymous 1 day ago
All i can see only botox and plastic!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
She looks stunning in any outfit or attire I couldn't choose any one so I picked gowns (randomly)love love love always to Katrina!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is boring and old in term of fashion and looks
Anonymous 1 day ago
Well obviously you don't know what you're talking about
Anonymous 1 day ago
Are you in your senses, she is a doll in every attire.
Anonymous 1 day ago
She looks stunning in everything, even a bikini