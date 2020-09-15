StylePoll: What kind of outfit looks the BEST on Katrina Kaif? VOTE

From sarees to trendy pieces and mini dresses, what do you think looks the best on Katrina Kaif?

Bollywood celebrities have a reputation of looking their best no matter where they are going. The same is the case with who has been in the industry for almost 2 decades now. 20 years is a long time and boy have we seen her slay through every one of them! Over the years, she has definitely learned the trick of the trade and has managed to look good in literally everything she wears. So today, in our new series #StylePolls we’re here to decipher what YOU think looks best on her!

Bodycon dresses

Over the years we’ve seen her rocking some of the most stunning dresses and bodycons seem to be her favourite. She time and again reaches out for these figure-hugging number and I mean, with curves like that, why would you not want to show it? From ruched numbers to simple solid coloured ones, she’s made the most of her collection over the years!

Mini dresses

Just like bodycons, mini dresses have been her go-to. From red carpets to casual dinners and movie outings, you’ll often spot her rocking summer dresses and embellished wonders in mini hems.

Sarees

Looks like sarees are her recent favourite as she does not miss a chance to flaunt her nine-yard at any event. While sarees are elegant in itself, Katrina does manage to bring that extra bit of oomph with every style of saree she wears. From embellished borders to minimal prints and bright hues, she’s managed to do full justice to every drape that comes her way.

Lehengas

When we talk about desi looks, her collection of lehengas cannot go unmentioned. While she keeps her hair and makeup to a minimum always, she does make quite the statement in floral numbers and bright coloured lehengas. With the perfect amount of jewellery and bindi to support her look, she surely makes heads turn!

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: 5 underrated lehengas that deserve your attention

Offduty looks

Casual attires is what she resorts to for her off duty looks. Jeans and a bodysuit is what she usually picks up while travelling. However, she does not mind delving into the depths of her closet for jumpsuits, overalls, sweatshirts and maxi dresses every now and then!

Exquisite gowns

I mean, when we talk about Katrina Kaif, it’s very difficult to miss her extensive collection of exquisite gowns and red carpet ensembles. She is often bringing new things to the table with different styles of silhouettes and designs.

Now, it’s time for you to decide your favourite attire on Katrina Kaif. Vote away!

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×