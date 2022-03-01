Suhana Khan in a classic white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra is a vision to behold; Yay or Nay?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s little princess is all grown up into a beautiful diva! Often seen in snazzy western outfits, the 21-year-old star kid's recent ethnic look in a red saree went viral. Before the heat of the look faded, she rocked yet another traditional look that got our hearts hooked to screens. Her stunning love received lots of love and Suhana's mom Gauri Khan was among the first ones to comment on the post. While Gauri commented "Pure," Saba Ali Khan commented, "Gorgeous." Fans were all hearts for her all-white ethnic look.

Suhana Khan was clad in an alluring creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her white lehenga featured intricate chikankari embroidery all over and also bore a green hem that contrasted the serenity of white with a peppy millennial dash of neon. Her sleeveless blouse featured a V neckline and backless design. Matching skirt and sheer dupatta which also bore the embroidery work perfected her style. Keeping it all minimal and subtle, Suhana ditched heavy-duty jewellery and just wore silver jhumkas. She pulled her blow-dried hair back into a high ponytail and looked fabulous and trendy. Suhana is also a makeup enthusiast and for her desi look she flaunted a dewy face with pink glossy lips, brown smudged eyeshadow, brushed up brows all sealed with a tiny black bindi. She wore comfortable heels and looked gorgeous in her white lehenga that’s perfect for a spring wedding or Mehendi ceremony.

What are your thoughts of Suhana Khan’s classic white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

