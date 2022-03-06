Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week gone by

While there was not much activity in B-town this week, we still got to see our favourite stars head out for dates with bae, head in and out of the city, celebrate the success of their films, be a part of intimate weddings and of course, commence their normal work while giving us a sneak peek at their outfits.

Take a look at the most glamorous outfits Bollywood's most stylish sported in the week gone by.

Suhana Khan

Clad in a white chikankari lehenga custom-made for her by ace designer Manish Malhotra, Suhana Khan looked alluring for her friend's wedding. Her pure white outfit featured a neon piping on the border and was styled over a sleeveless blouse and accessorised with silver jhumkas while her hair was pulled up into a simple ponytail.

Kiara Advani

Setting hearts on fire, Ki who is known for her minimal looks was clad in a gown by Monisha Jaising. The dual-tone berry hot pink and darker pink ensemble featured a one-shoulder silhouette, a criss-cross pattern around her waist and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised it with statement gold bracelets.

Alia Bhatt

Post the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia was spotted in the city still wearing white to promote her film. She donned an elegant white saree with minimal floral pattern all over and draped over a matching blouse with a high neck. Gold jhumka earrings, white roses in her hair and simple glowing makeup complete her look.

Madhuri Dixit

Clad in a strapless black mid-length dress, Madhuri's Nadine Merabi number featured a sparkling bodice with a black belt cinching her waist, feather neck and hem and statement bejewelled diamond earrings to accessorise her look.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of her next film Bachchan Pandey, Kriti slipped into a black bedazzling saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her custom-made number was chock-full of sequins and a sparkly border. She draped this over a halter-neck blouse and oxidised silver jhumkas that complemented her outfit well.

Deepika Padukone

At the airport, DP gave us yet another monotone look in a blazing red number from the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. DP's red turtleneck sweater was paired with matching red latex leggings and accessorised with bright pink pumps, a red baseball cap and a statement Louis Vuitton handbag with accents of pink, red and tan hues.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Spotted heading out with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo raised the temperatures in a red latex bodysuit that she wore beneath a pair of blue baggy mom jeans. A Bottega Veneta woven bag, stilettos and black sunglasses rounded off this off-duty look well.

