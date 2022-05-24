Suhana Khan kicked off her birthday super chic in an orange one-shoulder bodycon dress; Yay or Nay?

Summer is forever host to the most striking fashion. Just like how peppy colours and funky prints are going nowhere, the dress mania too lives on. The term 'fabulous fashion' makes so much sense when you have a dress this season, right? Given the brunches, date nights, and parties, dresses and glamour could absolutely live in happy harmony and can make for some of your favourite style moments. As Suhana Khan turned 22 on May 22, here's what her birthday bash looked like from The Archies set.

It was pretty with roses, cakes, and lots of fun with her co-actors. We all know how much the Khan girl is perpetually hooked to body-hugging dresses and did we spot it again? The internet has her pictures all over and we see tangerine. We're crushing on this hue big time and now this is how bright we want to look this season.

The diva rocked a one-shoulder dress with a very flattering silhouette. It had a single strap and cropped above her knees. You can style it monochrome with matching stilettos and a clutch or say a sling bag as well. To shake it up and add a classy touch, you can opt for gold pumps and accessories. This is more party-like and now is it safe to say the hassle of summer dressing will dwindle?

Suhana Khan styled it with mini drop earrings and kept her glam subtle-ly perfect with glossy pink lips, mini winged eyeliner, and filled-in eyebrows. Oh, she loves a lip gloss, check her social media for proof and you'll know how the starlet has slayed in each look. A sleek hairdo with a top bun wrapped up her OOTN.

