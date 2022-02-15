Suhana Khan looks GLORIOUS in a red Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse: Yay or Nay?

Suhana Khan has been in the limelight ever since she was little. The star kid born to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan has grown up in the glitz and glamour industry and has developed a keen sense of fashion and style over time. From her luxury handbags to statement tank tops and distressed jeans, the diva knows very well when to dress down and glam up as per the occasion.

For a friend's wedding, Suhana Khan ditched her casual avatar and glammed up looking like a true-blue Bollywood diva. The actress picked out a statement red saree from ace designer Manish Malhotra's shelves. Her red chiffon saree featured minimal sequins to match the drape and give it a glam look. The border was also embellished with detailed embroidery. For her blouse, the 21-year-old diva picked out a fitted red number with sequins all over and thick embroidered straps.

Striking a pose, Su showed off her minimally accessorised look with a pair of statement earrings that made for the only accessories. Her hair was pulled up into a voluminous ponytail and styled into waves at the end. Filled-in brows, minimal makeup to blur her skin, tinted dewy cheeks and glossy nude lips completed the starlet's look.

We loved Suhana's drape for the festivities and how rich the colour looked on her. What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan's saree from MM's Taban collection? Comment below and let us know.

