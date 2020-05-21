Suhana Khan is a makeup genius: 5 times the upcoming star set beauty and makeup goals 

It seems like acting is not her only area of interest. SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter is quite the makeup artist herself!

Even without a film in hand, is one of the most followed kids in the country. Shahrukh and 's daughter has already garnered a huge fan base with her pictures going viral almost instantly! At just 18, Suhana has not only developed a sense of personal style that oozes comfort yet looks chic but has also mastered the art of makeup. She has experimented with everything from edgy looks, the bold red lip, cat eye and even aced the no-makeup makeup look! She has also mastered the art of picking the right kind of natural light to pose in and flatter her features. Check out her best beauty looks so far!

A basic glam look before heading out from home is what everybody inclines towards. Suhana too knows where to draw the line. Neatly applied liner, kohl and complete with red lips is just enough to amp up Khan's look. But she further elevated it with nearly brushed brows, mascara to add volume to her lashes and her hair styled in simple easy layers.

Suhana even knows how to pull off a look without too much makeup. She knows that to elevate her look and make her look fresh, just a dab of lipstick will be enough. Au Naturale is in, especially when your skin glows the way her's does!

When the lighting is good, especially during the golden hour, there is no need for filters or makeup. Being the millennial that she is, Khan made the most of the golden hour light and just dabbed on some highlighter to ensure her skin glowed brightly.

For yet another natural look, Suhana aced it with minimal effort and makeup. Barely-there pink lip gloss mascara for those wispy lashes and just some sheen at the corner of her eyes made for a minimal yet chic look. A pink mani is all that was needed to complete it!

A hack almost every girl wishes to master is the cat-eye. Suhana seems to have managed it well! The flick with light pink eyeshadow, glossy lips and highlighted cheekbones made us believe that she is ready to take on the big screen! combed brows and just enough mascara ensured Suhana looked glam as ever!

