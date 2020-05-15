Suhana Khan proves Gauri Khan is her style inspiration as she slips into her mother's polka dot dress

Like every daughter, Suhana Khan seems to have raided her mother's closet! Check it out!

In the world of fashion, nothing ever goes out of style. Even though trends are always changing, they seem to make a comeback a decade or two later! This gives us reason to hold on to our older outfits rather than getting rid of them. This also gives young girls a good enough reason to go through their mother's closets and pick out outfits from there that are trending!

Proving she is just like us, seems to have rummaged through mom 's closet!

King Khan's daughter shared a selfie of herself and a friend in the past where she is sporting a black dress with white polka dots on it. The satin dress is hugging her curves and we love how she accessorised it with a small bag and stacked up bracelets. Cat eyeliner and her go-to pink lips completed Suhana's glamorous look in the selfie!

The dress though, belongs to Gauri Khan who sported it more than a decade ago as she and hubby Shahrukh Khan made their way to Arjun Rampal's birthday bash! Gauri gave the dress her own twist by wearing a thick double-buckle belt on her waist over the dress and carried with her a golden clutch to complete her look.

But that's not the only time the ace interior designer sported the dress! She even made an appearance on the big screen in the same number!

When Gauri Khan appeared in the end credits of Om Shanti Om, the film that starred SRK and Arjun Rampal and was directed by Farah Khan, she sported the same dress! The only thing that was different was her belt! On the big screen, she opted for a bigger corset-like belt that cinched her waist and showed off her slender figure.

Suhana seems to be taking notes from her mom but also putting her own spin to things. We love that Gauri kept the dress and Suhana didn't hesitate from wearing her mom's trendy outfit.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you also rummage through your mother's wardrobe for outfits? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagramyoutube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×