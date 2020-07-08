Suhana Khan’s jewellery collection screams rich, expensive and luxurious in 11 different ways

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan makes quite a case for her jewellery collection leaving quite a lot of jaws dropped!

As fun as dressing up sounds, we truly have given up all our fashion hopes and dreams during the lockdown. The maximum that we’ve achieved is to put on a good outfit in the top half and look presentable during our zoom calls. (yes, that pyjama life!) However, when it comes to star kids, they’re truly living in style and to be honest, their Instagram handles speak for themselves. While Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are twinning and chasing that perfect golden hour light, Suhana has now taken to her social media profile to show off her jewellery collection.

In a post captioned ‘Details,’ Suhana is seen showing off her expensive jewellery and we’re in awe. With popular names like Cartier and Louis Vuitton graced on her wrists and fingers, the 20-year-old surely has an expensive taste. We particularly have eyes on the two Cartier rings that were stacked in her ring finger with each costing anything around USD 1390 to 2000 which is approximately INR 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs. Adding to her ring collection is another rose gold creation on her ring finger but the design seems to be a custom one.

Adding to the bling, she stacked two Louis Vuitton bracelets each priced at around USD 2500 that comes to 1.8 lakhs in Indian rupees. Her left wrist was then accessorised with a diamond-clad tennis bracelet accompanied by another silver chain wonder. Completing her ‘details’ were two dainty necklaces with diamond pendants that sparkled on her skin.

With jewellery worth lakhs in just one post, we are wondering what her collection must look like!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ When Suhana Khan wore a Balmain dress worth a person’s annual salary and proved she has expensive taste

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×