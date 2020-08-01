Suhana Khan shows she knows her luxury brands well as she plays dress up and poses with her 'baby Louis'

Suhana Khan uses Kanye West's lyrics as the caption as she dresses up in a polka dot dress and shows off her baby Louis Vuitton purse.

Daughter of , surely knows a thing or two when it comes to expensive brands and luxury product. Just a few weeks ago we saw her showing the world her gorgeous jewellery collection that included all the luxury brands from Louis Vuitton to Cartier.

Today she’s back at it with her ‘Baby Louis’. The star kid was seen playing dress up in front of the mirror as she chose a V-neck polka dot dress. The dress fit her well while the short hem showed off her long toned legs. For her glam at home, she was seen keeping it simple with a flawless base, filled-in brows and a pink tint on her lips. The starlet surely seems to know her closet right as she is often making quite the statement in her personally selected pieces.

Ms Khan further posed on the chair with her Louis Vuitton monogrammed purse. The purse seems to be a vintage one and could be priced anything around USD 1800 to USD 2100 which is approximately around INR 1.2 lakhs. While she surely has an expensive taste, she also captioned the series of images with Kanye West’s lyrics from the song Gold Digger that read ‘with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm.’

