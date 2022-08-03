Suhana Khan in an Off-White cropped tee & blue jeans shows how to look the coolest in the casuals; Yay or Nay?

We're now officially accepting showers of blessings as rains are in full force. Another that belongs to the list as proved by the fashion set is cropped outfits from skirts, and shorts to crop tops, your celebrities have heaped praises on these. The latest to provide a visual testimony of the same was Suhana Khan as she rocked a casual look yesterday. Two proud hues to have made into this look were black and blue, a classic combo that brought the cool.

The Archies actress was pictured last night with Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and others. Their dinner-ready looks were minimal and easy on the eye. If your sartorial roster for the season stuck to cozy outfits like boots and just jackets, this can be a lesson on an oh-so-chic look. Now tell us the monsoon is cool, but Suhana is cooler. She picked out a simple t-shirt from Off-White. Made with stretch cotton, this ribbed black number featured a crew neck, drop shoulders, a straight hem, and the brand logo print placed in white bold letters.

This cropped number is available to be your go-to, a comfy place for Rs 27,883.39. Style the midriff-showcasing tee like an ace-dresser would do with light blue boyfriend jeans with a low waist, the fit gets a 10/10. Suhana also treated her look to a mini bag which entailed a single shoulder strap and gold jewellery like mini hoop earrings and rings. She chose a sleek hairdo which bore pulled back and tied into a low bun. The 22-year-old masked up and had her eye makeup done with a metallic gold shimmer eyeshadow and mascara that gave it an oomph-like-definition.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

